Driver summoned by LTO 7 over injured Cebu traffic enforcer

FOLLOWING the hit-and-run incident that left a Cebu City traffic enforcer injured along Escario Street corner Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has issued a Show Cause Order against the driver involved.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan said in a public statement that the agency will not condone "irresponsible and reckless" conduct on the road, especially acts that put the lives of traffic law enforcers and the motoring public at risk.

The driver in question is expected to appear personally before the agency’s Operations Division on Monday, July 6, 2026.

“The Show Cause Order requires the driver to personally appear before the LTO 7 Operations Division on July 6, 2026, and submit a verified or sworn explanation, together with supporting documents, to show why administrative sanctions should not be imposed,” said LTO 7.

The administrative complaint potentially involves alleged violations of Section 27 Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle and Section 48 Reckless Driving under Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, without prejudice to the filing of criminal, civil, or other appropriate administrative proceedings.

LTO 7 added that based on initial investigation and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the vehicle earlier reportedly ran over the victim and fled the scene without providing assistance, in violation of legal obligations under Philippine traffic laws.

Pending administrative proceedings, the agency has imposed a 90-day preventive suspension of the driver’s license, effective immediately, and ordered the surrender of the license during the scheduled hearing.

Authorities have also placed the Isuzu MU-X under alarm status, effectively restricting any LTO transactions involving the vehicle until further notice. (DPC)