Driver who struck enforcer may face charges, license revocation

THE driver who struck a traffic enforcer at the intersection of F. Cabahug St. and Pope John Paul Ave. in Cebu City, on Monday night, Sept. 30, 2024, may face charges and potentially lose his license.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia issued the warning after Jo Baculi, a traffic enforcer from the City Transportation Office (CTO), sustained injuries when the driver of an Asian Utility Vehicle disregarded his instructions at the intersection.

According to the video footage, the traffic enforcer was directing southbound vehicles from Pope John Paul Ave. to proceed straight through the intersection. However, the unidentified driver attempted an illegal left turn onto F. Cabahug St., hitting the enforcer after ignoring his instruction.

The impact pushed the enforcer a few meters away. Although he remained standing, he was visibly shaken by the incident.

Garcia said he tasked City Councilor Rey Gealon, who chairs the City Traffic Management Coordination Committee, to spearhead the filing of necessary charges against the errant driver.

“We are very serious about that. Gukdon to namo drivera (We will go after that driver),” Garcia told reporters in an interview on Tuesday, Oct. 1, during the launching of the Chong Hua Medical Mall.

Meanwhile, the acting mayor said he will not allow the enforcer to push for a settlement to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

“Ato baya nang kontrol ang (We have the authority over the) Citom (CTO) personnel so we will tell him that he has to cooperate kay di ta gusto nga makakita ang tanang tawo nga pwedeng buhaton ang ing-ana sa atung (because we do want the public to see it as okay to do it to our) traffic personnel. I will not allow that,” Garcia said.

He expressed his belief that the driver intentionally attempted to harm the traffic enforcer, based on video footage of the incident provided by CTO chief Raquel Arce.

He said the the City Government will extend full support to the traffic enforcer, including medical, mental health and legal assistance.

“Dili siya ma guol ana (He does not have to worry about that), we will take care of it,” Garcia added.

Meanwhile, Gealon said the City will file a criminal case for reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries against the driver, depending on the extent of the injuries.

“To say the least, if we cannot make out a case of frustrated homicide under the circumstances,” Gealon said.

Gealon added that the City will also lodge an administrative complaint with the Land Transportation Office for the revocation of the driver’s license.

“The mayor (Garcia) is apprehensive of the driver’s continued use of the roads which may further endanger lives and limbs not only of other enforcers but of motorists and pedestrians as well,” he added. / EHP