Drivers, operators urged to complete requirements for fuel subsidy

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 urged drivers and operators to complete requirements for the fuel subsidy program, stressing that payouts will be directly credited to active e-wallet accounts.

The LTFRB 7, in a public announcement on Friday, March 20, 2026, said drivers and operators must complete their requirements for the fuel subsidy program, emphasizing that beneficiaries must have an active e-wallet account, as financial assistance will be credited directly.

Operators may choose whether to receive the subsidy through their e-wallet or bank account, noting that the process will be streamlined with no long processing time.

Drivers and operators were urged to submit complete information, ensure their e-wallet accounts are active, and meet the submission deadline set on Monday, March 23, 2026.

Applications must be sent via email with the required subject format, while drivers and operators were also encouraged to coordinate with their respective transport service entities or operators to be included in the submission.

The required template may be accessed through their QR Code. (DPC)