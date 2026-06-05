Drivers slam uneven fuel subsidy rollout

LONG queues at fuel stations have become a daily reality for public utility vehicle drivers, who are raising concerns over the uneven distribution of National Government fuel subsidies and the growing strain of fluctuating fuel prices on their livelihoods and household finances.

Ronaldo Ramos, a jeepney driver, is frustrated over the systemic gaps in how the fuel subsidy program is distributed. Speaking at a Flying V gas station in Mandaue City, where his vehicle is registered under the subsidy program, Ramos said many drivers in the transport sector feel left behind by the uneven rollout of fuel assistance.

“Many of us drivers did not receive the promised P5,000 assistance, nor were we included in the additional P1,500 list,” Ramos said. “We have no choice but to endure this and keep moving forward because we cannot afford to stop working.”

Ramos receives a P10-per-liter fuel discount at the pump, tracked through a running balance on his receipts. But he said weekly Monday cutoffs create additional challenges, requiring drivers to align fuel purchases with fluctuating daily incomes.

“If we do not drive, our families will starve,” he explained. “With classes starting soon, we desperately need money to buy school supplies and meet the requirements for our children. The passenger numbers are low and when fuel costs eat up most of what we take in, there is barely anything left to bring home,” Ramos said in Cebuano.

While diesel drivers like Ramos grapple with administrative delays, gasoline-powered public transport operators face an even starker reality: complete exclusion from the station-level subsidy program.

Steve Tangub, who drives a rented gasoline-powered public utility vehicle, pointed out the glaring inequity in the government’s current relief framework, which heavily favors diesel lines while ignoring the sharp price spikes hitting gasoline users.

“Diesel drivers were able to avail of the P10 discount, but there is absolutely nothing for us because we use gasoline,” Tangub said, noting that gasoline prices in the area had previously surged to nearly P74 per liter. “We are heavily affected by these prices because gasoline is incredibly expensive, yet our sector was completely excluded from the fuel subsidy program.”

Tangub said that while diesel prices have also risen significantly — reaching up to P55 per liter at their peak — gasoline drivers have had to absorb their higher fuel costs entirely out of pocket without any safety net.

“Whenever prices drop even a little bit, this specific station becomes incredibly crowded and the lines get very long because it is known as the cheapest option in Mandaue,” Tangub said. “It offers a bit of an advantage, but passenger volumes are still low right now. We can only hope that things improve once classes are fully underway.”

Both drivers fear for their long-term livelihood, noting that brief fuel price declines offer little protection against ongoing uncertainty in global energy markets. / ABC