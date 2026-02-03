Drone footage reveals possible violations at Monterrazas de Cebu

CEBU City Government inspectors have flagged potential problems at the Monterrazas de Cebu project in Barangay Guadalupe.

Following a site visit and drone surveillance on Jan. 12, 2026, the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro) and the Office of the Building Official (OBO) reported concerns about heavy earth-moving activities that may violate city rules.

What the drones found

The inspection happened after the City Council ordered an investigation into the high-end residential site.

Representatives for Monterrazas de Cebu said that construction had been suspended since November 2025 because of a work stoppage order from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). They explained that current work was only for repairing retention ponds.

However, drone footage told a different story.

The aerial video captured heavy equipment, including backhoes and trucks, in action. The footage showed visible traces of large-scale earth-moving activities covering several hectares.

“Lacking permits”

Ccenro noted that while the developers claimed the work was limited to the ponds, the amount of dug-up earth looked much larger than what was needed for backfilling.

Inspectors concluded that excavated materials were likely being hauled outside the site without the proper paperwork.

Based on these initial findings, Ccenro reported that the development failed to get special hauling permits from the Cebu City Mining Regulatory Board (CCMRB). This is a requirement under City Ordinance 2115, which manages how earth and minerals are dug up and moved.

Environmental concerns

The inspection also highlighted issues regarding the removal of trees.

Ccenro said it has not received any application for a tree-cutting permit from Monterrazas de Cebu. While some parts of the project started before the strict tree-protection laws of 2021 (City Ordinance 2623), the office said any new work must follow current rules.

Inspectors warned that moving so much earth and removing vegetation could make rainwater runoff worse. This poses real environmental and safety risks to the areas surrounding the development.

To address these safety concerns, Ccenro urged the project proponent to secure all necessary permits immediately, including those for hauling and tree cutting.

The agency also recommended that officials from Barangay Guadalupe regularly monitor the site to ensure compliance and protect the community. / CAV