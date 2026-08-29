DRRMO equips Babag residents with first-aid, firefighting skills

Risha Kishlyn Nim

Babag National High School

THE Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) trained residents of Barangay Babag in first aid and basic firefighting during a two-day community training on July 30–31, 2026, as part of the city’s efforts to strengthen grassroots

disaster preparedness.

Organized in partnership with Barangay Babag and local organizations, the training gave residents hands-on instruction they could use to respond to medical emergencies and fires before professional responders arrive.

According to DRRMO medic Aihjay Ermac, the office conducts similar training for different sectors across Lapu-Lapu City, including persons with disabilities (PWDs), urban poor communities, and island communities.

The first-aid session covered basic life support, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, choking response, and the use of an automated external defibrillator. The Bureau of Fire Protection, meanwhile, led demonstrations and hands-on exercises on basic firefighting techniques.

Ermac said the DRRMO’s community training program has been running since 2022, with sessions conducted at the request of barangays and organizations. The office also maintains a 24-hour emergency response system while continuing its disaster preparedness programs.

The Babag training reflects the DRRMO’s approach of involving residents in disaster preparedness rather than relying solely on professional responders. By learning basic first aid and firefighting techniques, residents can provide immediate assistance while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive.