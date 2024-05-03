Drug busts net student, 2 others

THREE drug suspects were taken into custody and over P600,000 worth of shabu were confiscated in separate anti-illegal drug operations in the southern Cebu cities of Talisay and Carcar on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The first buy-bust operation was carried out around 6 p.m. by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 headed by Investigator Agent 1 Jessie Cabutotan and the Carcar City Police Station that resulted in the arrest of alleged high-value target Dave Delmar Tanga-an, 23, a Criminology student from Sitio Bas, Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City.

A large pack of suspected shabu valued at P200,000 and P500 in buy-bust money were taken from Tanga-an.

Cabutotan said after confirming reports of Tanga-an’s illicit drug activity, they monitored him for a month before carrying out the raid.

Reports claimed the suspect could dispose of between 100 and 300 grams of illegal drugs per week.

Later at 10:35 p.m., the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Talisay City Police Station conducted an anti-illegal drug operation along with PDEA 7 in Purok Gabison, Barangay Lagtang that resulted in the arrest of another suspected high-value individual and his accomplice.

Those detained were Junnifer Socias Poncol, 44, of Sitio Sawsawan, Barangay San Roque, and Christian Roble Pinat, 48, the operation’s target from Sitio Hollow Block, of the aforementioned barangay.

Taken from them were six packs of purported shabu totaling 60 grams with a standard drug price of P408,000 and P500 in buy-bust money. / TPT