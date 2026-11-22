TWENTY-ONE of Lapu-Lapu City’s 30 barangays have been declared drug-cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing, while one barangay has kept its drug-free status.

The City Government reported the tally during its observance of Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

In his welcome remarks at the awarding ceremony, Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention, said families, schools, barangays, workplaces and young people all have a role in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Let us all be one in promoting a healthy, safe, and drug-free Lapu-Lapu City, a city where our children can dream without fear, where our families can live in peace, and where our future is built on hope, not destroyed by drugs,” Lao said.

Community pledge

City officials, partner agencies and community representatives signed a pledge to continue working together against illegal drugs.

The City Information Office said Pusok and Punta Engaño were among the latest barangays recognized as drug-cleared.

Nine other barangays on Mactan Island had already earned the designation. They are Subabasbas, Calawisan, Bankal, Pajo, Pajac, Babag, Ibo, Buaya and Agus.

The other 10 drug-cleared barangays are in the Olango island group. They are Santa Rosa, Sabang, San Vicente, Caw-oy, Baring, Talima, Tungasan, Caubian, Tingo and Pangan-an.

Clearance criteria

Under Dangerous Drugs Board rules, the regional committee grants drug-cleared status to previously drug-affected barangays that meet the clearing program’s requirements. These include maintaining a functioning barangay anti-drug council, providing interventions for people who use or sell illegal drugs and monitoring their progress.

The committee confers drug-free status after verifying that a barangay has been unaffected by illegal drug activity. Cawhagan, also known as Caohagan, remains the city’s only drug-free barangay. / DPC