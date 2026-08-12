Drug den dismantled in Tagbilaran City; 3 arrested

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, together with the Tagbilaran City Police Station of the Bohol Police Provincial Office and the Bohol Maritime Police, dismantled a drug den in Purok 7, Barangay Poblacion II, Tagbilaran City, at 3:23 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the main suspect as alias Carlo, 30, a cellphone technician and resident of Barangay Poblacion III, Tagbilaran City. Carlo was the target of the buy-bust operation and was identified as the alleged operator of the drug den.

Also arrested were alias Jonathan, 43, of Poblacion III, and alias Leo, 38, a tricycle driver from Mansasa, Tagbilaran City. Police said the two were found allegedly sniffing shabu inside the drug den.

Operatives seized 27 packets of suspected shabu weighing 57 grams and valued at P387,600 based on the standard market value. They also recovered the buy-bust money, a cellphone, and drug paraphernalia.

The seized evidence was submitted to the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit for chemical analysis, while the three suspects were placed under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara said authorities conducted a three-week case buildup against Carlo after receiving information from a confidential informant.

A background investigation showed that Carlo could allegedly sell 25 grams of shabu every week from a supplier whose identity remains under investigation.

PDEA filed charges against Carlo for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 6 of Republic Act No. 9165 in connection with the operation of the drug den.

Jonathan and Leo face charges for alleged violations of Section 7 or visiting a drug den; Section 11, or possession of dangerous drugs; and Section 12, or possession of drug paraphernalia, under Article II of Republic Act No. 9165. (AYB)