Drug den dismantled in Talisay City; 3 arrested

A DRUG den in Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, was dismantled during a buy-bust conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office and the Talisay City Police Station at 9:13 a.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Three suspects were arrested, including the alleged drug den maintainer, identified by authorities as alias Lucio, 56, a construction worker and resident of the area.

Also arrested were aliases Dizon, 41, and Edmund, 52, both construction workers and residents of Barangay San Isidro. Authorities said the two were allegedly caught using shabu inside the suspected drug den.

Operatives confiscated 11.12 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P75,616, along with buy-bust money, a cellphone and drug paraphernalia.

PDEA 7 said the suspects are under its custody as authorities prepare the filing of appropriate charges. The confiscated items were also submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination.

PDEA 7 Information Officer Leia Alcantara said authorities conducted a one-week case buildup after receiving information that the target was allegedly operating a drug den.

According to authorities, Lucio was allegedly selling around five grams of shabu per week. The three suspects reportedly had no previous cases involving illegal drugs. (AYB)