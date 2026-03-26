Drug den in Inayawan busted

THREE individuals were arrested during a drug den raid in Sitio Lower Sto. Niño, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA 7) Director Joel Plaza identified their target as alias Mark, 42, who was running the drug den.

Among those apprehended were two men caught inside the drug den using shabu: alias Franklin, 53, a driver, and alias Ronel, 41, a sidewalk vendor, both residents of the area.

PDEA 7 operatives, together with the Inayawan Police Station 7, seized seven packets of shabu weighing a total of 15 grams, with an estimated street value of P102,000, along with drug paraphernalia.

The seized pieces of evidence are now in the custody of the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory, while the arrested suspects have been detained at the agency’s office in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, the target, alias Mark, had been under a two-week case buildup after receiving information from a trusted source.

It was reported that he sells 20 to 30 grams of shabu per week.

Background investigation revealed that Mark had previously been arrested in September 2021 for a similar illegal drug case. (AYB)