Drug den in Sambag 1 raided; 3 arrested

THREE people were arrested after personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office 7, together with officers from Abellana Police Station 2 of the Cebu City Police Office, raided a drug den in Sitio Kabulihan, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, at 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the target of the operation, who allegedly operated the drug den, as alias Gelo, 29, a resident of the area.

Also arrested were two men who were caught inside the drug den inhaling shabu. They were identified as alias Elimer, 40, a construction worker from Sambag 1, and alias Dexter, 52, a delivery helper from Barangay Looc, Danao City.

Seized during the operation were seven packets of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams, with an estimated market value of P68,000.

Also confiscated were three open sachets containing traces of shabu, three strips of aluminum foil with traces of shabu, and the buy-bust money.

The seized evidence was forwarded to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis.

Meanwhile, the suspects are currently detained at the PDEA 7 temporary custodial facility in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, the agency conducted three weeks of case buildup on the drug den after receiving information from residents in the area.

Based on the information gathered, alias Gelo was reportedly able to sell 20 grams of shabu per week from his source. The suspects were also described as newly identified drug personalities.

Charges for violations of Sections 5, 6, and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared against the alleged drug den operator, while charges for violations of Sections 7 and 11, Article II of the same law are being prepared against the two men caught inhaling shabu inside the establishment. (AYB)