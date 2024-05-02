Drug den maintainer, couple nabbed in drug den raid in Cebu City

THREE persons were taken into custody when the operatives of Sawang Calero Police Station raided a drug den in Barrio Wakwak, Barangay Suba, Cebu City, at around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Those arrested were alleged drug den operator Ramelito Lerma, 53, and his alleged customers Ryan Doños, 38, a waiter, and his spouse Angelita, 35, a call center agent.

Seized during the operation were 17 packs of suspected shabu totaling 36 grams and having an estimated market value of P244,800, buy-bust money, cash of undetermined amount and drug paraphernalia.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), they initiated a case buildup against the suspect after receiving information from a concerned citizen about his illegal drug activity.

It was reported that Lerma could dispose of 30 to 50 grams of illegal drugs per week.

In 2021, the suspect finished Barangay Suba's community-based drug recovery program. (AYB, TPT)