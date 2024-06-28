Drug den raid in Cebu City nets carwash boy, 4 others

A carwash boy and four other individuals were arrested when the operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) raided a drug den in Sitio Tangkongan, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Those arrested were Adonis Arong, 29, a carwash boy and alleged drug den operator.

Along with Adonis, the other individuals detained were his brother Radie, 24, his uncle Robert, 51, and drug den customers Jeremy Gahiton, 33, and Ariel Yngayo, 62, both former drug surrenderers.

Seized during the operation were 11 packs of of substance believed to be shabu weighing 16 grams and costing P108,800, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, they built up a case against the Arongs for a week after receiving information about their illegal drug activity prior to the raid.

It was learned that Adonis was also arrested in July 2021 for illegal drugs but was later freed on a plea bargain deal.

Radie, on the other hand, was detained in 2023 for illegal possession of firearm. (AYB, TPT)