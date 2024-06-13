Drug den raid nets 3 persons in Cebu City barangay

THREE persons were arrested when the operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and Labangon Police Station 10 dismantled a drug den on A. Lopez Street, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Those arrested were alleged drug den maintainer Rey Jan Jalo-ag, 38, Jay Pateno, 31, and John Marvel Punay, 30, a construction worker.

Seized during the operation were 12 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth around P81,600 and drug paraphernalia.

The authorities monitored Jalo-ag for about a month prior to the raid after receiving information about his illegal drug activity, according to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara. (AYB, TPT)