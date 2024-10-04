Drug inmate in Lapu-Lapu City nabbed for carnapping

A DRUG inmate was nabbed again inside the Lapu-Lapu City Jail for his other offense: carnapping.

John Francis Bacalso, also known as John Francis Cañete Bacalso, 34, of Quezon Boulevard, Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, was arrested for violating Republic Act 10883, also known as the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, based on an arrest warrant issued on September 18, 2024, by Judge Estela Alma Singco-Caruso of Regional Trial Court Branch 12, Cebu City.

The court granted a bail of P300,000 for his temporary liberty.

According to Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Carbon Police Station, another arrest warrant is about to be issued against Bacalso for similar kidnapping cases in Talisay City and Minglanilla town.

It was stated that Bacalso rented cars and then sold them to another person.

The suspect ranks third in the PNP list of most wanted persons. (AYB)