Drug personality shot dead in San Nicolas Proper

A DRUG personality was declared dead on arrival in a hospital after being shot by two men around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 10, 2025, along JM Basa Street, Barangay San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Vincent Alcazar, 28, a resident of Sitio Wakwak, Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

Sawang Calero Police Station 6 first received a phone call about a shooting incident in the area.

When police responded, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk of JM Basa Street, motionless, with gunshot wounds on his body.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The two assailants quickly fled the scene onboard a motorcycle toward an unknown destination.

Witnesses said the victim was standing by the roadside when two men suddenly arrived and shot him with an unidentified caliber of firearm.

Investigators believe the attack may be linked to the victim’s involvement in the illegal drug trade.

He was reportedly waiting for a supply of drugs for his business at the time of the incident.

One investigator, who requested anonymity, revealed that Alcazar was known in the area for purchasing drugs without paying.

Police have already identified two persons of interest, and a manhunt is ongoing.

Investigators also recovered the victim’s cellular phone, which contained information on illegal drug transactions that may aid in the probe.

Authorities disclosed that Alcazar had recently emerged as a new drug player in Sawang Calero.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage in the area to trace the direction of the assailants after the crime. (AYB)