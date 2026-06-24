‘Drug pusher’ arrested in Tagbilaran

AUTHORITIES seized nearly P1 million worth of shabu from a drug suspect during an operation conducted by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 10:05 p.m. in Purok 6, Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City.

The suspect was identified only by the alias “Along,” 28, a resident of the municipality of Guindulman, Bohol.

Recovered from him were packets of shabu weighing 115 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P782,000.

The seized evidence has been turned over to the Philippine National Police Forensic Unit of the BPPO.

The suspect is now in the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station and is facing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Following the successful operation, BPPO Director Police Colonel Patricio Degay Jr. commended his personnel for the arrest of another high-value target.

Degay said the police remain committed to reducing the supply of illegal drugs throughout the province of Bohol, one of the main concerns they are focusing on.

“Ang matag gramo sa iligal nga droga nga atong masakmit dili lamang ebidensya sa atong operasyon, kundili usa ka lakang aron mapanalipdan ang mga komunidad ug maluwas ang mga kinabuhi gikan sa makadaot nga epekto sa niini (Every gram of illegal drugs we seize is not only evidence of our operations but also a step toward protecting our communities and saving lives from the harmful effects of these substances),” he said.

Degay added that the operation sends a strong message that authorities will continue to pursue those involved in the distribution of illegal drugs in order to maintain safe, orderly, and peaceful communities across Bohol. (AYB)