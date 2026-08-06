Drug suspect arrested in P408,000 shabu buy-bust in Tagbilaran

A SUSPECTED high-value target was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, together with the Tagbilaran City Police Station and the Bohol Maritime Police, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Purok 3, Sitio Candair, Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The suspect was identified by PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza as alias Elmer, 52, a construction painter and resident of Barangay Camayaan, Loboc, Bohol.

Operatives recovered four sachets of shabu weighing 60 grams, with an estimated average market value of P408,000.

Also seized were the buy-bust money, a motorcycle allegedly used to deliver illegal drugs, a cellphone, and other pieces of evidence.

The recovered items are now under the custody of the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit, while the suspect has been detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station custodial facility.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, authorities conducted a two-week case buildup against the suspect after receiving information from a confidential informant.

Based on the information gathered, Elmer was allegedly capable of selling 100 grams of shabu every week from his supplier.

PDEA is preparing charges against the suspect for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)