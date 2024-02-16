Drug suspect nabbed, P6.8M ‘shabu’ seized

AROUND P6.8 million worth of substance believed to be shabu was seized from an alleged notorious drug suspect who reportedly sourced his illegal narcotics from a jail in Leyte.

The seizure happened during a drug bust conducted by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) around 12:20 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2024.

The police identified the suspect as Alias "Rack Rack," a 57-year-old resident of Carcar City in southern Cebu.

In a press conference on Friday, February 16, MCPO director Police Colonel Maribel Getigan said the suspect was about to dispose of illegal drugs when apprehended.

Recovered from the suspect were a kilogram of substance believed to be shabu and drug paraphernalia. The drugs seized are worth P6.8 million, said the police.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Police Regional Office (PRO) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Central Visayas.

Ex-convict

Getigan said the suspect has a long criminal history, noting that he has been returning to jail since 1984, when he was convicted of highway robbery.

He was initially jailed at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, Manila, but was later transferred to Iwahig Prison in Puerto Princessa, Palawan and was released in 1991.

In 1994, Rack Rack was again convicted for violations related to illegal possession of firearms at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC). He was later transferred to the New Bilibid Prison and was released in 2002.

His last arrest was in 2010 for homicide at the Abuyog Penal Colony (also known as the Leyte Regional Prison). He was released from custody on September 1, 2023.

Inmate supplier

Further investigations revealed that Rack Rack had been procuring his drugs from a detainee named "Ray" at the Abuyog Penal Colony in Leyte.

According to Getigan, the suspect was involved in an illegal drug customer network in the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay in Cebu. He was reportedly able to distribute about 500 grams of illegal drugs every week.

Getigan also said that the suspect might have formed a drug group while he was incarcerated at various jails, including the Abuyog Penal Colony.

This information, however, is still pending verification as the investigation is ongoing.

During the operation Friday, the authorities discovered a list of names that could potentially be the suspect's downlines. Investigation is ongoing.

Getigan said the arrest of Rack Rack not only eliminated a critical figure in the local drug trade but also dismantled his connections between suppliers and customers in Mandaue and neighboring areas.

The suspect will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of the Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (HIC)