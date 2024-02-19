Drug suspect shot in Mambaling

A SUSPECTED drug personality was shot in Sitio San Juan, Barangay Mambalilng, Cebu City at around 3 a.m. on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The 29-year-old victim, Jonryl Telarion, single, a resident of the said place, was shot in the right arm and leg.

According to Police Corporal Marlon Catipay, the victim was sleeping in a hammock when he was shot by the unidentified assailant.

Telarion was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

The victim claimed that although he saw the attacker’s face, he was unable to identify him because he fled quickly.

Catipay said the victim is a well-known drug personality in the area.

Catipay stated that the victim slept anywhere and had no permanent shelter. (With TPT)