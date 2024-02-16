Drug suspect, wanted person nabbed in Cebu City, Talisay City

A high-value individual was captured in a buy-bust in Maria Theresa 1, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City past midnight on Friday, February 16, 2024.

After receiving information about his illicit drug activity, the City Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office launched an anti-illegal drug operation against Joselito Villareal Pepito, alias Tata, 46, of Sitio Lareha, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Seized from Pepito were 25 grams of suspected shabu worth around P170,000.

In Talisay City, Cebu, the ninth most wanted person in the Central Visayas was arrested by the police on Wednesday afternoon, February 14, 2024, by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Romeo Abello Reyes of the city’s Regional Trial Court branch 7.

According to a report from the Police Regional Office 7, the suspect, only known by his alias Mer, is facing three charges of statutory rape, which is not bailable. (With TPT)