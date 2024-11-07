Drug suspect wearing wig to conceal his identity nabbed in buy-bust in Argao, Cebu

A drug suspect who wore a wig in order not to be recognized was arrested during a buy-bust conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Argao Police Station at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, in Sitio Payahan, Barangay Bogo, Argao, Cebu.

The anti-illegal drug operation, which was under the directive of station commander Police Major Janus Giangan and in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), has led to the arrest of the 49-year-old suspect, Jacinto Joquilon Gonzaga Jr. and the confiscation of 0.36 grams of substance believed to be shabu valued at P2,448 and P500 in buy-bust money.

The suspect had been under surveillance for some time due to complaints from neighbors regarding his illegal drug activities and indiscriminate firing of a handgun.

Gonzaga will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG)