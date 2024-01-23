Drug suspect yields 1 kilo of shabu in Cebu City buy-bust

A suspected drug runner of a big-time drug personality who is currently in jail was arrested in a buy-bust by the members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024, in Cabahug Street, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Harold Domen Yu alias Jono, 41, a native of Purok 2, Barangay Nagasi, La Carlota town, Negros Occidental, but temporarily resided in Mabolo.

Suspected shabu weighing 1,000 grams and with a standard drug price of P6.8 million were seized from Yu during the operation.

Based on the information gathered by the authorities, the suspect was convicted for illegal drugs in 2011 at the Regional Trial Court Branch 30 based in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

He was sent to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa and was released in 2016 after getting probation in the case he was facing.

According to reports, his brother, who is currently detained in the Abuyog Penal Colony in Abuyog, Leyte, provided him with his supply of drugs.

Yu was placed under surveillance after the previous police detainees identified him as their drug supplier.

It was learned that Yu was able to get rid of one to two kilograms of illegal drugs per week. (AYB, TPT)