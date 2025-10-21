Drug suspect yields P3.4M shabu in Mandaue buy-bust

A REGIONAL-LEVEL drug personality was arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City, on Friday night, October 17, 2025, leading to the confiscation of P3.4 million worth of shabu.

The suspect, known by his alias “Vane,” 37, is a resident of Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City. He was arrested at 8:24 p.m. during a joint operation carried out by the City Intelligence Unit and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CIU/CDEU) of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) 7.

Authorities seized around 500 grams of shabu from the suspect.

The confiscated illegal drugs have an estimated street value of P3.4 million.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna, the suspect had been under surveillance for several months. His name surfaced after a confidential informant provided crucial information linking him to the illegal drug trade in Mandaue and Cebu City. Upon verification, operatives confirmed that he was already listed as a regional-level target, which prompted them to set up the operation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna, spokesperson of MCPO, said the arrest was the result of close coordination among law enforcement units.

“Our City Intelligence Unit, Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Regional Intelligence Division 7 of PRO 7 conducted the buy-bust operation against alias Vane, who had long been monitored,” Villaro-Kantuna said.

“After verifying the reports and confirming his record, the team launched the operation last Friday, October 17, which led to his arrest and the confiscation of more or less 500 grams of suspected shabu worth about P3.4 million,” he added.

Villaro-Kantuna said the suspect’s area of distribution included both Cebu City and Mandaue City.

“He already had a record earlier this year, around February 2025, and several active contacts. If we had not arrested him, his operations could have expanded further to other parts of the province,” she said.

The case against Vane was formally filed before the prosecutor’s office on October 22. He is currently detained and faces charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The offense is non-bailable.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan commended the operating teams for their vigilance and coordination.

“This arrest is proof of our intensified campaign against illegal drugs and our commitment to go after high-value targets who continue to poison our communities,” Maranan said.

“We will not stop until we dismantle these drug networks that destroy lives,” he added.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr., MCPO director, lauded his personnel for their dedication and strong coordination with regional counterparts.

“We will remain relentless in our operations. The Mandaue police will not let up until we clear our barangays of illegal drugs,” Acosta said.

Villaro-Kantuna also noted that the amount of drugs confiscated this year has been significantly higher compared to previous years.

“So far, this is the largest volume of illegal drugs seized in Mandaue City for 2025,” she said.

The arrest of alias Vane marks another major success for Mandaue police in their continued fight against illegal drugs, as authorities reaffirmed their resolve to keep the city and nearby communities safe from the scourge of narcotics. (ABC)