Drug syndicate leader nabbed in Cebu

Personnel from the PDEA 7 Cebu Provincial Office and PDEA 7 Intelligence Section, together with members of the Naga City Police Station, the PNP Drug Enforcement Group, the Cebu Police Provincial Office, Naval Forces Central, and the Coast Guard District Office, conducted the buy-bust.

Recovered during the operation were eight large packs of shabu bearing Chinese characters, seven mobile phones, buy-bust money, and ATM cards. These items are now in the custody of the PDEA Regional Laboratory Office for chemical analysis.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, Clifford had been under case buildup since April 2025 and was reportedly capable of selling as much as five kilos of shabu every week.

His distribution areas allegedly included Negros Oriental, the entire Central Visayas region, and Mindanao, where he received large supplies of shabu from the capital.

PDEA 7 Acting Assistant Director Thessa Tiuzen also revealed that Clifford sourced his shabu supply from Metro Manila and Mindanao.

His name has reportedly surfaced as a major supplier of large quantities of shabu across the islands of Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental.

“Gi-classify nato sya as a national wholesaler. Naa syay supply nga ginakuha from Metro Manila, naa pud gikan Mindanao,” said Tiuzen.

(We classified him as a national wholesaler. He has supplies coming from Metro Manila and also from Mindanao.)

Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., provincial director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, said follow-up investigations are ongoing in coordination with PDEA 7 to trace Clifford’s connections.

Mangelen added that based on background investigations, Clifford is considered a national-level drug personality who serves as the “boss” of an organized group with several cohorts involved in the distribution of shabu.

“He is a national level, so he is already the amo (boss). This is an organized independent drug group that is operating to the province,” said Mangelen.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, who personally visited the PDEA 7 office, acknowledged that the volume of illegal drugs seized in the province is alarming and said this is a major concern because of its impact on the future of the youth.

The governor warned those involved in the trafficking of illegal drugs in Cebu Province that law enforcement authorities are pursuing them and already know their identities.

“We know who you are. It will just be a matter of time. There will be a day of reckoning for you,” the governor warned.

Both the police and PDEA 7 admitted that they face a significant challenge in addressing the illegal drug problem in Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu Island, due to the numerous entry points such as ports.

Despite this, Mangelen and Baricuatro said that the newly formed Inter-Agency Task Force will work together to prevent the entry of illegal drugs into Cebu.

Charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 have been prepared against the four suspects, who are now in the custody of PDEA 7. (AYB)