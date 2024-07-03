Drug syndicate ‘member’ nabbed in buy-bust in Barangay Ermita

AN alleged member of a drug syndicate was arrested during a buy-bust conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Carbon Police Station on El Filibusterismo Street, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City at around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as Harold Barcelo Semblante alias Tata, 41, of Sitio Lagang, Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City.

Seized from Semblante were packs of alleged shabu weighing 55 grams and costing P374,000.

According to Police Major Philip Libres, the chief of Carbon Police Station, Semblante is part of the Cebu City-based Rolly Velez drug group.

Velez was reportedly sent to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City after being found guilty in his illegal drugs case.

Semblante is said to have been supplying his downlines with illegal substances.

His name emerged after some drug personalities who were arrested in previous anti-illegal drug operations implicated him in the drug trade.

The suspect will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)