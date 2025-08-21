Drug testing ordinance pushed

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) is moving to pass a new ordinance mandating random, unannounced drug testing for all Capitol officials and employees, regardless of their rank or employment status.

The ordinance, authored by Board Member Alfred “Alfie” Ouano, was approved on first reading during the PB’s regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2025.

Entitled a “Drug-free workplace in the Provincial Government of Cebu,” the ordinance is based on Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and other related

government directives.

The policy’s goal is to ensure a safe and healthy work environment by keeping all officials and employees drug-free.

Once passed, the new rules will apply to both elective and appointive personnel across all departments.

Drug tests will be conducted by a laboratory accredited by the Department of Health, and testing will be random and unannounced to prevent individuals from manipulating results.

Under the ordinance, mandatory testing will be required for several other instances, including pre-employment, as a promotion requirement, or if a person is reporting back to work after drug rehabilitation.

Penalties

Any public official or personnel who refuses to submit to a test, or who tests positive for drug use, will face charges of grave misconduct, according to the ordinance.

The administrative offense of grave misconduct will also apply to anyone who tampers with a drug test result or violates confidentiality rules, as all drug test results and records will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

The Province will actively support criminal prosecution for any personnel found to be using, selling, or distributing illegal drugs, the ordinance said.

A person who tests positive must undergo a Drug Dependency Examination to determine the severity of the substance use, the ordinance further states.

Treatment options will range from community-based rehabilitation for mild cases to a six-month inpatient program for severe cases. The employee will be responsible for the cost of his/her own rehabilitation.

Only permanent personnel who successfully complete their treatment will be eligible for reinstatement.

Once passed, a Drug-Free Workplace Committee will be created to assist with implementing the ordinance.

This committee will include representatives from the governor’s office, the Human Resource and Management Office, the Provincial Health Office, and the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Division.

The cost for the drug testing will be funded through the yearly budgetary appropriations of the respective offices. / CDF