Drug-using city hall employees urged to avail of free rehab

MANDAUE City government employees testing positive for illegal drug use in random tests conducted by the Mandaue City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (MCADAC) could receive support for rehabilitation to retain their jobs.

Ebenezer Manzano, head of the Mandaue City Substance Abuse Prevention Office (MCSAPO) and the action officer of MCADAC, said on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, the city government actively promotes and sustains free drug rehabilitation programs for its employees as part of its drug-free workplace initiative.

Manzano said they offer various rehabilitation methods that drug surrenderers can avail of for six months. After completion, they can return to work.

These methods include the Employee Assistance Program, where workers can voluntarily submit themselves to rehabilitation with MCSAPO if they admit to using illegal drugs.

Despite the available programs, only a few employees voluntarily undergo rehabilitation.

Since 2022, MCSAPO has conducted random drug testing in Mandaue’s government offices, examining 46 of the city’s 47 government offices and testing 4,083 employees.

Of these, 37 screened positive, but only 11 underwent rehabilitation treatment.

The 26 employees who refused rehab faced appropriate actions and sanctions, including termination from work.

During a random drug test on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex, 11 employees from the Department of General Services (DGS) tested positive for drugs.

Engineer Marivic Cabigas, DGS head, said they still need to confirm whether these individuals are the same as the previously identified employees who tested positive for drug use.

Cabigas said they would seek advice from the City Administration for appropriate sanctions if identified as the same individuals.

Manzano noted that the employees can contest the test results as part of the due

process.

“Once found to be positive or if the client admits to use, then we can have the appropriate sanctions. It depends if the worker is regular or not,” he said.

“If regular, he/she will be subject to appropriate sanctions by the HRMO (Human Resources Management Office). If the employee is a job order or contract of service, then it will amount to termination without prejudice to being readmitted after completion of the rehabilitation program,” he added.