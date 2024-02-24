Drug violations top jail convictions at Mandaue City Jail

VIOLATIONS due to illegal drugs still ranked the highest cause of jail convictions at the Mandaue City Jail (MCJ), particularly within the male dormitory, a Mandaue jail official said.

Jonathan Baltar, superintendent of the male dormitory of MCJ, told SunStar Cebu on Friday, February 23, 2024, that convictions for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, remained the top cause of jail convictions in both 2022 and 2023, based on their latest data.

Baltar said the next on the list are those who have been found guilty of illegal gambling, particularly violations of the Philippine Gambling Law or RA 9287 (as amended by Presidential Decree PD 1602), theft or robbery, violations of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, violations of the election gun ban, and acts of lasciviousness or rape.

He, however, said that there has been a significant drop in the number of drug cases in Mandaue City for the past two years.

In 2022, there were 521 illegal drug convictions, whereas in 2023, the number reduced to 372.

Baltar said this decrease can be attributed to the continuous drug rehabilitation of those persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who were convicted of drugs.

Meanwhile, as of 2023, 109 out of 127 inmates at the female dormitory were facing drug cases.

As of February 2024, out of the 1,516 inmates hosted at the MCJ male dormitory, only 16 of them were involved in illegal drug cases.

To encourage former illegal drug users and pushers to refrain from such activities, the Mandaue City Government launched the Livelihood Assistance for Recovering People Who Use Drugs (PWUD) initiative on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Around 141 individuals who were previously using drugs and have completed their rehabilitation program, and remained active in their aftercare program, have been provided with livelihood assistance of P5,000.

They serve as the first batch of beneficiaries for the program.

Some recipients, including Alyas Dako and Jeric (not their real names), have shared that they plan to use the money they received to support the needs of their families and start a business.

During the Livelihood Assistance Program payout on Tuesday, Mandaue Mayor Jonas Cortes gave a speech where he mentioned that the City is planning to provide an additional P5,000 to encourage the recipients not to return to their illegal drug activities.

The head of the Mandaue City Substance Abuse Prevention Office (MCSAPO) and an action officer of the Mandaue City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (MCADAC), Ebenezer "Ben" Manzano, said that these beneficiaries were assessed by the City of Mandaue City Social Services (CSWS) before receiving the assistance.

One of the major criteria for the assessment includes the PWUD's good standing during their aftercare program. This means that they should not be known to have returned to their previous illegal drug activities and should have made a noticeable change in the community.

Manzano has said that the individuals recovering from drug addiction who complete the rehabilitation program will receive a certificate. This certificate can be used to apply for any job they qualify for, including positions within the Mandaue City Government.

While Manzano was unable to provide any specific figures, he did mention that the City has already hired several recovering PWUD applicants.