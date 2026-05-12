‘Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence’ unveils debut with pilot screening

REIN Entertainment and KC Global Media held the first official pilot screening for the upcoming limited series “Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence” in Manila on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The high-stakes thriller, which explores themes of faith and survival, is slated for a worldwide release this year.

The series features a heavy-hitting cast led by Ian Veneracion as a priest in crisis, Jane Oineza as a principled policewoman and Harvey Bautista. It also marks the highly anticipated screen return of Volpi Cup winner John Arcilla, alongside veteran actors Romnick Sarmenta and Lotlot de Leon.

Written and directed by “Bagman” creator Shugo Praico, the project is backed by Emmy-winning executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien. The debut screening follows a massive digital reception, with the official trailer already clocking over one million aggregate views across social platforms. / BKA