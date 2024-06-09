Drunk father 'rapes' own daughter in Boljoon

AN INTOXICATED father was arrested after reportedly raping his 14-year-old daughter in Barangay Granada, Boljoon town at 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Police Master Sergeant Lynbe Medina, chief of the Women's and Children's Protection Desk (WCPD) in Boljoon, told Superbalita Cebu that the 38-year-old suspect was drunk after attending a fiesta in a sitio in Barangay Granada.

When the father and the 14-year-old victim were on their way home at dawn, they reached a secluded road where the father suddenly grabbed her hand, dragged her and proceeded to rape her.

When the child arrived home, she reported the incident to her mother.

The mother, along with her daughter, immediately sought help from the police.

Members of the Boljoon Police Station arrested the father, who admitted to the crime due to his intoxication.

It was learned that the victim was a Grade 9 student and eldest of five siblings. (GPL, JGS)