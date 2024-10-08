‘Drunk’ fisherman drowns while fishing in Ronda town

A FISHERMAN reportedly drowned while fishing around 5 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024, in the waters off Sitio Tongo, Barangay Canduling, Ronda.

The victim was identified as Ricky Gabriel Ugbamin, a 34-year-old married resident of Barangay Canciahon of the said municipality.

According to the investigation by the Ronda police under the command of their chief, Captain Jec Seares, Ugbamin started fishing at 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2024, while intoxicated, along with other fishermen.

However, according to his companions, he did not resurface after diving into the deep waters.

As a result, they sought help the next morning, and the members of the Ronda town rescue team immediately conducted a search operation until the victim's body was found floating in the afternoon.

A medical examination conducted by Dr. Jhon Bryan Mendoza revealed that no foul play was involved in the victim’s death. (DVG)