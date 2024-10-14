Drunk man falls off cliff in Barangay Buhisan, dies

A DRUNK man died after he reportedly fell off a cliff in Sitio Olivo Valley, Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City, at around 1 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2024.

The victim was identified as Jerry Radaza Gonzaga, 50, from Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to her niece, Charity Gonzaga Baclaan, 22, the victim was quite drunk as he began drinking with his relatives since Sunday afternoon in celebration of the local fiesta.

During the incident, Gonzaga tripped and fell while he was walking close to the cliff's edge.

His relatives called an ambulance to take him to Cebu City Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead. (AYB, TPT)