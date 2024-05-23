Drunk man nabbed for attacking neighbors who watched volleyball in Liloan, Cebu

A drunk man who caused a commotion for trying to stab his two neighbors without any apparent reason was arrested by the police.

The accident took place at around 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Sitio Tabay Lawom, Barangay San Vicente, Liloan, Cebu.

The victims were identified Regie Ayuda Arnaiz, 39, and Saul Ronquez Mantuhac, 35, both residents of the said place.

According to Major Eric Gingoyon, the chief of the Liloan Police Station, the victims were watching volleyball when the 45-year-old suspect, Darwin Talisic Atis, allegedly stabbed Arnaiz first with a cutting knife, but the latter managed to escape.

Atis then turned his ire on Mantuhac, who also evaded the attack.

Responding barangay tanods apprehended Atis and turned him over to the Liloan Police Station.

Gingoyon said that Atis has a reputation for being rowdy in their area when he gets drunk. (GPL, TPT)