'Drunk rider’ lands in hospital after crashing into a backhoe

A MOTORCYCLE rider who was believed to be drunk crashed into a backhoe and ended up in the hospital.

The incident took place at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024, along a barangay road in Barangay Saavedra, Moalboal town, southwest Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Donald Faciol, 33, a resident of the said place.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Stewart Bayang, the investigator of Moalboal Police Station, said the victim was intoxicated at the time of the occurrence.

According to a witness, Faciol was driving fast when he crashed into the parked backhoe while maneuvering a curve.

The heavy equipment is owned by Mactan Rock Industries and driven by Rufino Bontog Garcia, 32, of Calape, Bohol.

Faciol was brought to the Badian District Hospital after sustaining injuries.

The matter, however, has already been settled between the victim and the company. (GPL, TPT)