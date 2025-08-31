‘Drunken’ cop nabbed for showing gun in Naga cockpit

A POLICE officer was arrested after he caused a disturbance and pulled out his gun at a cockpit in City of Naga, southern Cebu, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

The incident happened at the Naga Sports Arena in Barangay South Poblacion at 1:30 p.m.

The officer was identified as Patrolman Frank Omambac Alemento, 46, a mobile patrol driver at the Talisay City Police Station.

Dante Lariosa Omambac, 58, the cockpit manager, filed a complaint against Alemento. He told the police that Alemento was carrying a fighting cock and a beer while arguing with an unidentified man from Minglanilla during the rooster pairing.

Master Sgt. Aristeo Tampus, an investigator at the Naga City Police Station, said Alemento became unruly after the man told him to pit his rooster even though it was an underdog.

The officer shoved his rooster into the man’s face and said something that was not nice.

The man slapped the rooster and it fell. This was the moment that Alemento lost his temper and drew his weapon.

The man from Minglanilla wrestled the weapon from the intoxicated officer. He then gave the gun to the cockpit manager.

Police responded and arrested the officer.

Tampus said the police station was unaware of Alemento having a history of being a difficult or troublesome officer.

Based on the information they gathered, Alemento loves to joke around and is talkative. / GPL