DSWD 7: CV logs 28 exploitation cases

AUTHORITIES in Central Visayas handled 28 trafficking and online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (Osaec) cases in the first half of 2026, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 said.

DSWD 7 recorded 21 trafficking cases and seven Osaec cases from January to June. It released the figures Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Of the trafficking cases, 12 involved male victim-survivors and nine involved females. Five Osaec victims were female and two were male.

Rescues in Cebu

Authorities conducted two rescue operations in Cebu City in May. Four women believed to have been exploited in a prostitution operation were rescued in Barangay Camputhaw on May 11.

On May 24, authorities rescued two male minors from a condominium unit occupied by a foreign national in Barangay Mabolo after receiving information through the DSWD 7 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Helpline.

Public vigilance

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero urged the public to report suspected trafficking and exploitation.

“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately so that we can help protect potential victims. No one deserves to fall victim to this heinous crime,” Lucero said.

Victim assistance

The agency said victim-survivors receive assessment, counseling, case management and other psychosocial services before admission to protective facilities.

They and their families may also be referred to government livelihood, food and assistance programs.

Suspected trafficking cases may be reported through the DSWD 7 TIP Helpline at 09177030967 or rrptp.fo7@dswd.gov.ph.

Cases involving violence against children may be reported through the Makabata Helpline at 1383. / DPC