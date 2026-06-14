DSWD 7 helpline tip aids rescue of 2 minors

AN ANONYMOUS report sent to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 anti-trafficking helpline led to the rescue of two minors from a condominium unit in Cebu City.

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero, in a statement Sunday, June 14, 2026, said the operation showed the role of community participation in reporting suspected child abuse and exploitation.

She said DSWD 7 “strongly condemns all criminal acts committed against vulnerable children.”

“We remain steadfast in ensuring their protection and welfare and we will see to it that those responsible are held fully accountable under the law,” Lucero added.

Tip-off

The rescue operation was launched with personnel of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 after a tip sent through the DSWD Recovery and Reintegration Program for Trafficked Persons Helpline.

The report came from an anonymous informant who alleged that a foreign national had been seen taking several male minors to his condominium unit without adult supervision.

Authorities arrested the foreign national and rescued two male minors, ages 10 and 15, during the operation.

NBI 7 said in an earlier statement that the foreign national was arrested inside the condominium unit on May 24 at around 8:30 p.m.

Charges

The suspect has undergone inquest proceedings for violations of Section 6 and Section 10(b) of Republic Act 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

An investigation showed that the suspect had no legal or biological relationship with the two minors. Authorities also found that no other adult was present in the condominium unit during the arrest.

The minors were placed under the care of DSWD 7 social workers, who facilitated their assessment and provided psychosocial and welfare interventions after the rescue.

DSWD 7 urged the public to report suspected trafficking cases through its Tip Helpline at 09177030967. Incidents involving all forms of violence against children may also be reported through the Makabata Helpline by dialing 1383. / DPC