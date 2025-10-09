DSWD 7 launches 2nd wave of relief operations for quake victims

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 has launched the second wave of relief operations for earthquake-hit families in Cebu Province, targeting the delivery of 225,000 family food packs (FFPs) within the week.

In a statement from DSWD 7 website on Thursday, October 9, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian assured continuous assistance to affected residents.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang pagbibigay ng pagkain. Pagkatapos ng pagkain, may nakalaan na cash assistance. Hindi aalis ang pamahalaang nasyonal hanggang sa makabangon muli ang ating mga kababayang Cebuano,” Gatchalian said.

(Food distribution continues. After the meals, cash assistance will be provided. The National Government will not leave until our fellow Cebuanos have fully recovered.)

Following Gatchalian’s visit to Bogo City on Tuesday, October 7, DSWD 7 immediately dispatched additional FFPs from its warehouses.

The Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City continues 24-hour repacking and delivery operations.

A total of 35,550 food packs were dispatched on Wednesday, October 8, for the second wave, including deliveries to Sogod, Borbon, Catmon, Bantayan, Daanbantayan, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Medellin, and Bogo City.

To meet the target, DSWD 7 has called for volunteers to help in repacking at the VDRC in Tingub, Mandaue City.

Interested individuals may visit the DSWD Field Office 7-Central Visayas Facebook page for details. (CDF)