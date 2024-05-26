DSWD 7 launches Akap to aid low-income earners from inflation

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 joined the nationwide simultaneous launch and payout of the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (Akap) on May 18, 2024. The newly launched program by the government aims to protect low-income earners from inflation that severely affects their buying power amid the price increases of different commodities. The P3,000 cash aid will help supplement their daily needs.

Individuals in the low-income category whose income does not exceed the statutory minimum wage set by the Department of Labor and Employment’s Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board are the beneficiaries of Akap, which include seasonal workers, tricycle and jeepney drivers, laborers, household helpers, street and market vendors, fishermen, and farmers, among others.

Of the 11,140 individuals targeted to receive the cash assistance in Central Visayas, only 7,548 (68 percent) received the cash aid during the simultaneous payouts in the following sites: Argao, Badian, Barili, Bogo City, Cebu City North District, Cebu City South District, Compostela, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and Talisay City (Cebu); Balilihan, Garcia Hernandez and Tagbilaran City (Bohol); Dumaguete City and La Libertad (Negros Oriental); and Siquijor (Siquijor).

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said the Akap program is a targeted social assistance program for individuals not receiving regular assistance from the government.

“4Ps (Pantawid Pamilya) households and social pension beneficiaries are not included because of the regular grants and stipends they receive from DSWD. However, if they need help, they can avail themselves of other assistance, such as Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations,” she said.

Message

Total assistance released during the simultaneous payouts reached P22.64 million.

In a video message, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian highlighted the role of DSWD in this initiative.

“Ang aktibidad na ito ay nagpapakita sa pagsisikap ng ating pamahalaan na kayang umabot ng tulong sa bawat Pilipino ano man ang kanyang estado sa buhay (This program shows the efforts of our government in reaching out to and helping every Filipino regardless of their economic status),” he said.

According to Gatchalian, Akap aims to aid minimum-wage earners through various assistance depending on the individual’s needs. It has two modalities: 1.) avail of food, medical, funeral and cash relief assistance through AICS at the Crisis Intervention Section, Social Welfare and Development Offices, and Satellite Offices of DSWD 7; and 2.) the provision of rice subsidies at local government units.

To avail of any assistance, DSWD 7 said eligible individuals may show any of the following documents issued within three months: an employment contract, a certificate of employment showing a monthly salary or pay slip, an income tax return and any other document showing the income under the minimum wage.