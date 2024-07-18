DSWD 7 partners with local retailers for 'Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program'

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Field Office in Central Visayas (DSWD FO-7) sealed its agreement with local retailers for the region’s implementation of the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) on Monday, July 15, 2024.

By signing a memorandum of agreement (MOA), DSWD FO-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero forged its partnership with representatives of retailers from the Cordova Multi-Purpose Cooperative and RC Family Grocery Store.

DSWD Assistant Secretary and agency spokesperson Irene Dumlao praised the efforts of DSWD FO-7 for implementing new measures that will help ensure the success of their program in the region.

“The DSWD prioritizes local retailers in its implementation of the FSP. We assist them by linking them to established markets, such as the FSP beneficiaries. Through this, we [can] assist not only the beneficiaries but also local business owners,” Dumlao said.

Lucero also signed a similar MOA with Honey’s Agrivet and General Merchandise, Nenafa, LMPC, CJM Minimart, and Jera’s Grocery Store in Mabinay, Negros Oriental.

Lucero emphasized the importance of the collaboration as it “paves the way” for a more effective and far-reaching Walang Gutom program.

“It increases access to program benefits for beneficiaries through retail partners providing safe and quality food packages,” Lucero said.

During redemption days, FSP beneficiaries can access the food packages from partner-retailers, with the first redemption period slated to happen from July 18-20 in the Municipality of Cordova, Cebu, and Mabinay Town in Negros Oriental.

The Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program is an initiative by the Philippine Government that prioritizes families to learning how to prepare healthy and safe meals through provided access to cash-based assistance and nutrition education. (Juvffe Almendras, UP Cebu Intern)