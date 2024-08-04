DSWD 7 partners with pharmacies, hospitals for crisis aid program

THE Crisis Intervention Section (CIS) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Central Visayas has continued to ink partnerships with pharmacies, hospitals, and other medical service providers for people in crisis.

In the recent signing of agreements, the DSWD 7 has renewed its commitment to broaden its network of partners who can offer medical assistance to individuals and families in medical crises.

The agency partnered with Medicart Pharmacy, Dannes Pharmacy, Majesty Pharmacy, and Garrod Incorporated, which offer medicines and other medical supplies, and Orthopro Philippines Corp., which provides prosthesis services.

Adding to the roster is the Cebu Doctors’ Group of Hospitals, through which clients of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program can avail of various medical goods and services offered by Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital, South General Hospital, Mactan Doctors Hospital, and North General Hospital.

The clients will receive aid through the medical assistance of AICS, which carries aid for hospitalization, medicines, assistive devices, and requests for laboratory procedures.

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero, who led the signing of agreements with these partners, said that the department is working collaboratively with partners from the private sector to ensure that DSWD’s assistance will be accessible to more Filipinos.

“Following the directives of President Marcos through DSWD, we in Region 7 ensure that our services are accessible to more people, and that is through partnering with different institutions and private entities,” she said.

Through the partnership, DSWD 7 will provide AICS clients with guarantee letters for the accredited partners that offer the goods and services they need. The guarantee letter contains the amount of assistance based on the assessment. Under this setup, DSWD directly pays the hospital.

DSWD, through the Crisis Intervention Section (CIS), where the AICS program is lodged, has recently agreed partnerships with five pharmacies, seven hospitals, and two other medical service providers in mutual obligations and responsibilities, regionwide.

“We are truly blessed to have these partners commit themselves to partner with us in improving our service delivery to the people. This is a testament that DSWD cannot work alone without the help of other stakeholders,” Lucero said.

Along with medical assistance, AICS also provides burial, transportation, education, food, and financial assistance for the other needs of an individual or family in crisis.

Medical assistance is still one of the most sought-after services of AICS, with 74,682 clients availing of it in the first semester of 2024, with over P620.9 million worth of assistance already released.