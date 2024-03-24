DSWD 7 receives 5-star energy compliance rating

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 received a five-star compliance rating during a spot check for the Mandatory Implementation of the Government Energy Management Program (Gemp).

The audit was conducted by the Department of Energy (DOE) Visayas on May 31, 2022.

As a result of its exemplary rating, DSWD 7 was awarded 12 LED lamps by the DOE during the general assembly of the Association of Government Information Officers 7 at the Cebu Grand Hotel in Cebu City on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The lamps were distributed by Janet Padolina, chief of the General Legal Services Division, DOE Central Office, and Lourdes Arciaga, chief of the DOE-Energy Resource Development and Utilization Division, Visayas Field Office.

The DOE’s Gemp aims to reduce energy use and costs in government agencies by promoting energy efficiency technologies and practices. The program mandates a 10 percent reduction in electricity and fuel consumption for all government offices.

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero expressed gratitude to the DOE for recognizing DSWD 7’s commitment to cost-saving measures and efficient energy consumption.