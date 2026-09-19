DSWD 7 regularizes 365 personnel

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 has regularized 365 personnel as part of efforts to strengthen its workforce and sustain the delivery of social protection services across Central Visayas.

The newly regularized employees took part in an onboarding program and oath-taking ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at a hotel in Cebu City, marking their formal entry into regular government service.

According to DSWD 7, the regularization followed the approval of plantilla positions by the Department of Budget and Management. The move is a significant step for the workforce of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), which was institutionalized under Republic Act 11310 in 2019.

Of the 365 newly regularized employees, 348 are 4Ps personnel, 10 are contractual workers from the program and seven are assigned to other DSWD 7 programs.

The regularization gives eligible personnel greater employment security after years of implementing the government’s flagship social protection program, which provides assistance to beneficiary families in areas such as health, nutrition and education.

Commitment

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero commended the employees for continuing to serve 4Ps beneficiaries while awaiting regularization.

“You waited. But more importantly, while waiting, you continued to work. You continued to serve our beneficiaries. You continued to carry out the program mission,” Lucero said.

She reminded the newly regularized employees that their new status also comes with greater responsibility to the DSWD and the Filipino people.

Lucero administered the oath of office, witnessed by DSWD 7 Assistant Director for Operations Jiah Sayson.

Assistant Director for Administration Tonyson Luther Lee presented the 365 employees before the ceremonial signing of Civil Service Form 32.

The onboarding program also introduced the employees to government policies, workplace systems and their responsibilities as public servants, including financial and claims procedures, procurement, property accountability, the Code of Conduct, grievance mechanisms and disaster response protocols.

The DSWD 7 Human Resources Management and Development Division also assessed the employees’ documents to verify their credentials and qualifications for regularization. / DPC