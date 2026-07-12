DSWD 7 seeks Cebu volunteers for ‘Walang Gutom Kitchen’

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 is inviting Cebuanos to volunteer at its Walang Gutom Kitchen, which provides free, nutritious meals to people experiencing involuntary hunger.

The agency said in a public announcement that it is encouraging individuals and organizations to volunteer their time and skills to support the community-based feeding program, which provides regular meals to vulnerable sectors while promoting volunteerism.

“The Walang Gutom Kitchen in Cebu is looking for compassionate volunteers who are willing to share their time and talents in helping serve warm, nutritious meals to individuals and families experiencing involuntary hunger,” DSWD 7 said.

The facility, located at Pier 4 in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, is part of the DSWD’s efforts to address involuntary hunger through community-based solutions while promoting volunteerism among individuals, organizations and partner groups.

From June 22 to July 5, 2026, the Walang Gutom Kitchen in Cebu served 3,317 free meals during its first two weeks of operation.

How to volunteer?

Interested volunteers must be at least 18 years old. They may sign up individually or as part of a group or organization by filling out the online volunteer registration form (https://forms.gle/BxYVdug5VqQGCFT67), indicating their preferred schedule and meal service assignment.

DSWD 7 said applicants will receive a confirmation along with volunteer guidelines after registration.

Earlier, DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero also encouraged individuals and organizations to donate to help sustain the Walang Gutom Kitchen in Cebu.

The Walang Gutom Kitchen was inaugurated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 22, 2026. It is the first of its kind outside Metro Manila and serves as a one-stop hub where vulnerable individuals and families can access free nutritious meals and social welfare programs, including the Pag-abot Program and Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

The kitchen currently provides free warm lunches and is expected to expand its operations from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a target of serving 200 to 250 meals a day. / DPC