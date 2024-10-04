DSWD 7 seeks updates from Pantawid families

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD) 7 is calling on beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to update their household information ahead of a new cash grant program launching in 2025.

The initiative targets households with pregnant members or children up to two years old. These beneficiaries must submit updated information through their local 4Ps coordinators by Oct. 20, 2024, using the Beneficiary Updating System Form 5.

“The updating of household profiles is important to ensure that we cover all active 4Ps household beneficiaries with pregnant members and have children not more than two years old for the implementation of the First 1000 Days, or F1KD, next year,” DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said.

“We already started disseminating this information to our beneficiaries last month, and we need to ensure that no one will be left behind for this program milestone,” she added.

Required documents include the child’s birth certificate or local civil registry, and either a medical certificate or health certificate for pregnant members from their local health unit.

F1KD program, proposed by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., aims to provide additional support during critical early childhood development stages.

The program will address maternal and child health issues, including prenatal care and nutrition.

Implementation is scheduled for January 2025, pending funding allocation through the General Appropriations Act. The program will supplement existing 4Ps benefits, which include education grants, health assistance, and rice subsidies for poor households.

The 4Ps program, established in 2008, was formally institutionalized in 2019 through Republic Act 11310. / PR