DSWD announces expansion plans for Tara, Basa!

THE Tara, Basa! Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will be expanded, said the agency’s Secretary Rex Gatchalian in a press conference in Cebu City Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Gatchalian highlighted the Tara Basa! program's innovative approach and its ongoing pilot outside the National Capital Region (NCR), including Cebu City.

"We piloted the program last week in NCR and are now running it in Quezon Province, Western Samar, Marawi, General Santos City, and Cebu City," Gatchalian said.

He emphasized the big plan ahead of DSWD to further expand the program, depending on the result of the program's pilot testing.

"If the results are positive, we aim to expand further next year," Gatchalian added.

Tara, Basa! is a tutoring program of DSWD in collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd) that brings together college students, young learners, and their parents to tackle illiteracy and enhance the reading capabilities of Filipino children. (Chamie Grado, UP Tacloban intern)