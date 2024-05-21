DSWD exec: No info about infants being sold on social media in Central Visayas

AMIDST rumors circulating in Luzon that babies are being offered for adoption to childless couples in exchange for a large amount of money on social media's buy and sell page, Director Shalaine Marie Lucero of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD 7) stated they have not yet heard of any cases of this practice in the region.

The DSWD National Authority for Child Care has observed around 20 to 30 social media accounts that offer children for adoption in exchange for P50,000.

The parents, themselves, allegedly sold their children in social media.

According to Lucero, she has already assigned somebody to verify the veracity of the reports so these will be looked into.

The public is advised to report any criminal activity they come across to the police, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, a spokesman for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

Pelare stated that anyone caught doing the act will be taken into custody and charged.

"This is violative of at least two laws, Republic Act 9208 which is the Human Trafficking Act, violative pud ni obviously for violation of Republic Act 7610 (Child abuse) naa pay laing violations ani but I’m sure daku kaayo nig penalty. So this should be a warning to everyone, wa ta kabawo wa lang nato ma monitor but naay naghimo ani and watch out," Pelare said. (AYB, TPT)