DSWD probes relief distribution amid complaints

MORE than 700 evacuees in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City, who survived typhoon Tino, faced a frustrating dilemma: one food pack had to be shared between two households.

Barangay officials only received 551 food packs for 736 families resulting in the reallocation for the relief items, contrary to regulations.

Analiza Inso of Sitio Solas Kalipayan recalled receiving just half a box containing six kilos of rice, canned goods, coffee, milk and biscuits.

Unlike evacuees in nearby Barangay Basak, many in Punta Engaño felt the distribution fell short, Inso said.

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said he and his family were excluded from the DSWD aid because they had not evacuated or completed the required forms.

Barangay Captain Crisanto Estardo confirmed the tough decision to split the 551 food packs among 736 registered households, noting the barangay wanted to make sure every family received at least some relief.

“Ang katong taga DSWD diri amo silang giingnan, gisabutan na mas maayo angayon nalang ni tungaon nalang ni para makadawat tanan nag backwit,” said Estardo, adding that the decision to divide the food packs was not his.

(We told the DSWD staff here that it would be better to just split the packs so that all the families on the list could receive something.)

CSWDO officer-in-charge Sheila Baylosis explained that the number of food packs was based on preemptive evacuation lists, which may not have captured all families in need. She urged the barangay to use its disaster preparedness fund to supplement the distribution.

Republic Act 10121

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero stressed that National Government aid should not be modified or divided, and that the office will investigate the matter in coordination with local officials. The inquiry will determine if policies were violated, which could carry legal consequences.

Lucero stressed that any distribution of food packs or financial assistance is intended solely for the rightful recipients and their families.

DSWD 7 will investigate the matter and will coordinate with the barangay captain and Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan to verify the claims.

The investigation will also determine if local officials violated policies, which could potentially lead to criminal liability. / DPC